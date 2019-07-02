|
Judson Wayne Reeves, Sr.
- - "Jud", 77 went to his heavenly home on June 24, 2019. Jud was a beloved Father, grandfather, mentor and businessman. Jud currently owned and operated CHROME ONE in Pearl, Ms. He owned and operated many Independent Car Dealerships over the years, most recently J & J Auto Brokers in Pearl, Ms, worked as a troubleshooter for Ford Motor Company and was a Ford Franchise Dealership owner. He is preceded in death by his Father, Joseph Reeves; Mother, Helen Robinson Reeves; infant son, Thomas M. Reeves; son Judson Wayne Reeves, Jr "Wayne" (Shelly) He is survived by 6 children, daughters, Dana Self (Jeff), Kathy May (Curtis), Gina Oden (Todd) and Patti Nail (Jeff). Sons Fred Reeves, (Kim) and Fred Chatham, (Judy). 19 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren. His children describe him as the strongest and hardest working man they ever knew. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. The family would like to thank Ken Hilton, his lifelong friend and "brother" for his love, friendship and selfless dedication of over 50 years. A celebration of life will be held Tuesday, July 2, 2019 @ 6:00 pm Meadow Grove Baptist Church, 3221 Louis Wilson Dr., Brandon, Ms 39042. 2nd Memorial Service will be held in Birmingham, Alabama, Monday, July 8, 2019, Christway Church, 961 Mt. Olive Road, Gardendale, AL 35071. Visitation 6:00 pm. Service 7:00 pm. Burial Service Tuesday July 9, 2019 @ 10:30 AM, Forest Hill Cemetery, 431 60th Street North, Birmingham, AL. 35212
Published in Clarion Ledger on July 2, 2019