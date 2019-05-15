|
Judy Kersh Flowers
Pearl - Judy Dianne Kersh Flowers, 62, born on December 17, 1956 and died on May 12, 2019. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was very loved and she will be greatly missed. One day through a new door, with her we will be.
Visitation will be 5:00-8:00pm, Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home in Pearl. Funeral services are 2:00pm, Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home with interment in Floral Hills Memory Gardens.
Judy was preceded in death by her mother, Janell Kersh; brother, Curtis Kersh; and grandson, Colton Wayne Hall.
Survivors include father, Van R. Kersh; sons, James Joseph Flowers and Gary Joseph Flowers, Jr.; daughter, Lisa Dianne Hall; brother, Robbie Kersh; sister, Bonnie Moore; grandchildren, Taylor Dawn Hall, Timothy Seth Hall, Jaxon Zander Hall, Austin Joseph Beale, Brody Andrew Flowers, and James Owen Flowers; and great-grandchildren, Brantley Earl-Wayne Hughes, Pasleigh Elizabeth Hall, and Oaklynn Rayn Hall.
Published in Clarion Ledger on May 15, 2019