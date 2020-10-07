1/1
Julia Hewitt Hall
Julia Hewitt Hall

Hermitage - Julia Hewitt Hall age 90 of Hermitage TN passed away on Oct. 1, 2020. She was born in Hattiesburg, MS and was a retired school teacher. She is survived by her children John (Josh) Hall, Cathy Shelton, Miriam Berele, Edwin Hall and Jacqueline Hall-Williams. 2 sisters Jacqueline Hewitt Allen and Olive Haley Hewitt Hudson (Tom), 9 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Memorial service to be held at a later date.




Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hermitage Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
535 Shute Ln
Old Hickory, TN 37138
6158890361
