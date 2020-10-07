Or Copy this URL to Share

Julia Hewitt Hall



Hermitage - Julia Hewitt Hall age 90 of Hermitage TN passed away on Oct. 1, 2020. She was born in Hattiesburg, MS and was a retired school teacher. She is survived by her children John (Josh) Hall, Cathy Shelton, Miriam Berele, Edwin Hall and Jacqueline Hall-Williams. 2 sisters Jacqueline Hewitt Allen and Olive Haley Hewitt Hudson (Tom), 9 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Memorial service to be held at a later date.









