Julia Hewitt Hall



Hermitage - Julia Toy Hewitt Hall, 90, of McKendree Village in Hermitage, passed away peacefully on October 1, 2020, with her daughter, Jacquie, by her side.



Julia was born to the late Purser and Julia Toy Hewitt in 1929 in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, and grew up in Jackson, MS, graduating from Central High School in 1947. She received a BA in English (with a teaching certificate) from Mississippi College in 1951.



She was married to the late Powell Storrs Hall, Jr., in 1953, is survived by her sisters Jacqueline Allen of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, and Olive Haley Hudson (Tom) of McKendree Village in Hermitage, TN, and five children, Josh Hall (Sandy) of Onancock, Virginia, Cathy Shelton (Rick) of Westover, Alabama, Miriam Berele (Allen) of Chicago, Illinois, Edwin Hall of Cambridge, England, and Jacquie Hall-Williams (Mike) of Hermitage, Tennessee, as well as nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.



Julia was a loving mother, devoted elementary school teacher, and faithful United Methodist minister's wife, enduring the hardships that came with being married to one of the Born of Conviction signers in Mississippi during the 1960's.



There will be an Inurnment Service in the courtyard at West End United Methodist Church in Nashville at 12:00 p.m. on October 23, 2020.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store