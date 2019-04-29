|
Julia Tupper
Leland - Funeral services for Julia Tupper, 82, of Leland will be at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 30 at Grace United Methodist Church in Greenville. She moved to her heavenly home on April 26, 2019. Burial will be in the Leland-Stoneville Cemetery under the direction of Boone Funeral Home, Leland.
Mrs. Tupper was born in Crowley Louisiana on August 31, 1936 and lived in Leland Mississippi.
She married Dr. Gordon Tupper on June 1, 1958. Through 60 years of marriage they made their homes in Louisiana, Texas and Arkansas before finally settling in the Mississippi Delta. Mrs. Tupper loved teaching math and challenging and watching her students grow in their education. She taught the last 18 years of her 27-year career at O'Bannon Elementary in Washington County, Greenville MS.
A longtime member of Grace United Methodist Church in Greenville, she was a devout follower of Jesus Christ.
She is survived by her husband Gordon Tupper as well as her sister Lucy Hines (Bill) and brother F.G. Cole (Sue). As well as three children, Karen Wilson (Alan), Donna Woods (David) and Randy Tupper. She also enjoyed her four grandchildren and four great grandchildren and of course her dog Chip!
There will be a visitation from 1:30-2:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Grace United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Baptist Medical Dental Mission International (BMDMI.org) in Hattiesburg MS.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Apr. 29, 2019