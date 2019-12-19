Resources
More Obituaries for Julie Robinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julie Kay Jones Robinson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Julie Kay Jones Robinson Obituary
Julie Kay Jones Robinson

Decatur - Julie Kay Jones Robinson passed away in the early morning hours of December 15, 2019 in Decatur, Alabama. She was born on December 9, 1949, in Jackson, Mississippi, to Julius Charles Jones and Kathryn Midkiff Jones.

She was a 1967 graduate of Provine High School and a graduate of Hinds Junior College. She grew up as a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Jackson, where she married her high school sweetheart, Dennis Leigh Robinson, in 1969. They had two sons, David Ashley Robinson (Katie) of Madison, Mississippi, and Kevin Leigh Robinson (Sara) of Sheffield, Alabama.

She was predeceased by her parents and her husband. She is survived by a brother, Ken Charles Jones (Anastasia) of Jackson, her sons, and four grandchildren.

A graveside service is scheduled for Thursday, December 19, at Huntsville Memory Gardens in Huntsville, Alabama, where her husband was laid to rest.

The family has requested that memorial donations be made to the American Diabetes Association or to Decatur Animal Services in Decatur, Alabama.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Julie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -