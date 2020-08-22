Juliette Clayton



Jackson, MS - Juliette Herrington Clayton, 94, of Jackson, Mississippi passed away at Brandon Nursing and Rehab on Tuesday, August 18, 2020.



A private graveside service was held on at Parkway Memorial Cemetery on Friday, August 21, 2020.



Juliette was born on August 31, 1925. She loved animals and travelling with her husband, George. Her favorite thing was to take care of and spend time with her grandchildren.



She is preceded in death by her husband, George W. Clayton, and her daughters, Joanna Blackwell and Patricia Killgore.



She is survived by her son, Bill Clayton and his wife Melissa; grandchildren, Mala Torrence, David Clayton, Wyndi Brasfield, Emily Clayton, and Tanya Torrence; and four great grandchildren.



The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Brandon Nursing and Rehab and Compassus Hospice for taking such good care of Juliette.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to Blair E. Batson Hospital for Children at 2500 N State Street, Jackson, MS 39216.









