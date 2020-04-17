|
|
Julious Rodney Moran
Flowood - Julious Rodney Moran, 88, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Baptist Hospital. A funeral service will be held for the family at 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 20, 2020 at Sebrell Funeral Home followed interment at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Newton. A visitation will be held at 9:00 a.m. Monday at Sebrell Funeral Home.
Mr. Moran was born on January 28, 1932, in Pass Christian, the son of the late Buford and Rose Moran. At age 17, he joined the US Army serving in the 31st Dixie Division during the Occupation of Germany and continued his military career serving in MS National Guard as member of the 31st RAOC. Mr. Moran worked for the US Postal service until his retirement.
He loved sports, especially golf, Ole Miss Football and the New York Yankees. He enjoyed traveling with his loving companion, Martha. Mr. Moran cherished spending time with his family and will be remembered most as a loving father and a beloved grandfather.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Moran.
Survivors include his loving companion, significant other and caretaker, Martha Ammons of Flowood; his children, Wade Moran (Martha) of Dallas, TX; Stephanie Welch (Larry) of Birmingham, AL; Jeff Moran (Sheila) of Florence; Karen Brown (Timmy) of Forrest; 8 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; brother, Alvie Moran of Saucier and sister, Flo Albertson of Gulfport.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020