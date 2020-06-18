June Cousar
May 31, 1924 - April 12, 2020
The beloved Matriarch of our family, June Cousar, passed away of natural causes in Huntsville, AL, on April 12, 2020. She was born Bessie June Gallaspy on May 31, 1924 in Chicago, IL, to Thomas B. and Bessie Jewel Gallaspy. Raised in Union, MS, she graduated as High School valedictorian in 1941. She was married to Jasper M. Blount, Jr from September 1943 until June 1964, and to Thomas A. Cousar, Jr from February 1970 until his death in November 1998.
June was a pioneer for women in the field of medicine and graduated from the University of Mississippi Medical School in 1965 where she practiced as a radiologist and served as a member of the University medical staff, teaching radiology until her retirement in 1989.
Survivors include her son, Jerry Blount his wife, Margarete; three granddaughters; and five great-grandchildren.
A graveside ceremony will be held in Mississippi when travel restrictions permit.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity.
June was a wonderful example to her family and to everyone who was privileged to know her. She is sorely missed.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.