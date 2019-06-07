Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
12:30 PM
First Presbyterian of Jackson
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
First Presbyterian of Jackson
Brandon - June Gates, 93, passed away on her birthday Wednesday, June 5, 2019. A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian of Jackson on Saturday, June 8 at 12:30 PM followed by a visitation at 1:00 PM in the courtyard.

Mrs. Gates was a faithful member of First Presbyterian Church of Jackson where she taught Sunday School for many years. She was a kind, loving person who would go above and beyond to do anything for anyone.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Wentworth T. "Billy" Gates; daughter, Beverly Garner; parents, Alvin and Hattie Beard Word; and her brother, Alvin Word.

Mrs. Gates is survived by her children, Toni Bell and W.T. "Tommy" Gates (Rita); grandchildren, David Garner (Wendy), Amy Weeks (Clay), Tim Bell (Donna), Brian Gates (Ammi), Jason Garner (Leah), Todd Garner (Rebecca), Ti Garner (Misti); and 13 great grandchildren.

The family would like to thank Mary Mitchell for the loving care she showed to Mrs. Gates.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Presbyterian Church at 1390 N State St, Jackson, MS 39202 or to the Mustard Seed at 1085 Luckney Rd, Brandon, MS 39047.

Please visit lakewoodfuneralhomes.com for online guestbook.
Published in Clarion Ledger on June 7, 2019
