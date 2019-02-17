Services
Chancellor Funeral Chapel
2576 Hwy 49 South
Florence, MS 39073
(601) 845-4449
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Chancellor Funeral Home
2576 Hwy 49 South
Florence, MS
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Zion Baptist Church
Braxton, MS
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
New Zion Baptist Church
Braxton, MS
June Walker Obituary
June Walker

Braxton - Mrs. June Marie Walker, 82, of Braxton, passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019 in Hattiesburg, MS. The family will receive friends from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Monday, February 18th at Chancellor Funeral Home in Florence and at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 19th before the 11:00 a.m. funeral service at New Zion Baptist Church in Braxton. Burial will take place at New Zion Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mrs. Walker was a longtime faithful member of New Zion Baptist Church. She loved her Lord and church family. Mrs. Walker loved spending time with her family and was known as an amazing cook to all.

Along with her parents, Mrs. Walker is preceded in death by her husband Milton Walker and also several siblings. She is survived by her two sons: Milton "Lee" Walker, Jr. of Moselle and Jerry Wade (Barbara) Walker of Florence; brother: Allen (Trish) Keene of Blountville, TN; sisters: Shirley McCracken of Abingdon, VA and Sue (Jim) Miller of Terry; grandchildren: Eric (Christy) Hollifield and Dana (Kevin) Miller; and five great-grandchildren.

Online guestbook may be signed at www.chancellorfuneralhome.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Feb. 17, 2019
