Karen Crossno Streit



Ridgeland - Karen Leigh Crossno Streit passed away Sunday, June 16th, 2019 at Hospice Ministries Inc. in Ridgeland, MS. She was 63. Karen was born April 1st, 1956 to the late John Franklin Crossno Jr. and Claudette Windham Crossno in Memphis, TN. Karen was a graduate of the University of Mississippi where she earned her degree in Theatre and Journalism with a Masters degree in Journalism. She was a member of Alpha Xi Delta Sorority.



Karen started her journalism career as a reporter for the Evening Times in West Memphis,AR. She was the editor for the St. John Valley Times in Madawaska, ME and the society editor for the Delta Democrat Times in Greenville MS.



She moved from Greenville, MS in 1990 to Brandon, MS and was an active member of St. Marks Methodist Church and a Sunday School teacher. Karen has achieved so much and gave more to her communities than can be published.



Karen was a Breast Cancer advocate, supported Relay for Life and was a Girl Scout counselor. She was the Mississippi State President of the International Thesbian Society, listed in publications of Who's Who Among America's Teachers and Who's Who Among American Women. Karen also taught Theatre at MS University for Women in Columbus, MS and started the Theatre Program at Northwest Rankin High School, which has become a very successful program with many of her former students becoming professional performers in the entertainment industry. This is a short list of her contributions to mankind making life a better place everywhere she was. She retired after 28 years as a teacher. Karen is a beloved wife, mother and daughter that will be greatly missed.



Karen is preceded in death by her father.



She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Charles Streit of Brandon, MS, her daughter, Savannah Katelyn Streit of Jackson, MS and her mother, Claudette Crossno of North Little Rock, AR.



Visitation will be held Thursday, June 20th, 2019 from 2pm- 4pm at St. Mark's Methodist Church in Flowood, MS. A memorial will follow at 4pm.



Honorary pallbearers are Thespian Troop 5727.



In lieu of flowers the family has asked for donations to be made to the American Cancer Society in Karen's memory. Published in Clarion Ledger on June 19, 2019