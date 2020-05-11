Karen Cunningham



Flowood - Karen Cunningham passed from this life on May 7, 2020, at The Blake Memory Care in Flowood, Mississippi. Karen was born in Oxford, MS, January 14, 1946, the only child of Nellie and Phil Cunningham. After her father obtained his law degree, her family moved to Louisville, MS, later moving to Jackson, MS. In Jackson, Karen attended Watkins Elementary, Bailey Junior High, and Murrah High School, graduating in 1964.



Karen attended Southwestern College, now Rhodes College, and Florida State University, where she majored in mathematics and minored in chemistry and French. She graduated with honors in 1968 and was inducted into Phi Beta Kappa. She was also a member of Alpha Omicron Pi Sorority.



Most of her adult life was spent in Atlanta, where she worked for several major corporations, such as, Southern Company Services, Inc. and Coca Cola, performing actuarial valuations for corporate pension plans.



Karen loved beautiful music, artwork, and old movies. She also had a special love for all animals.



She was preceded in death by her parents and step-father Byron Carter. She is survived by numerous cousins including Carol Cunningham Mitchell, Madalyn Cunningham Hindman, Connie Park Louka, and Sherry Cunningham Byrne and her very special friend Jan Wardlaw McSpadden.









