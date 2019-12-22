|
Karen Gardner
Silver City - Karen Gardner died December 20, 2019 at Riverview Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center in Greenwood, MS. She was sixty-five. Karen was the youngest daughter of Martha and Warren Gardner of Silver City, who preceded her in death.
She is survived by her two sisters, Virginia "Ginger" (Bernie) Chill of Flowood and Janet (Bill) Berry of Silver City. She is also survived by nephews Forrest (Sara) Porter and Will (Tracy) Berry, nieces Martha-Claire Berry and Rebekah (Matthew) Johnson, and seven great-nieces and nephews.
As a young girl, Karen enjoyed years of horse show competition and filled up rooms with her trophies. She attended Mississippi College and Ole Miss until mental illness interrupted her life in her early twenties. She was lovingly cared for by her mother and father, and then her sisters, until her death.
Karen was a member of Silver City Methodist Church. Visitation will be held there on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. with the funeral following at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be at Belzoni City Cemetery.
If you would like to honor Karen's memory, the family asks that memorials be made to Riverview Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center, 1600 W. Claiborne Ext., Greenwood, MS 38930, where Karen was lovingly cared for the last years of her life.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Dec. 22 to Dec. 26, 2019