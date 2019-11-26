|
Karen Johnson Bridges
Clinton - Karen Johnson Bridges, 50, passed away at home in Clinton, MS on November 22, 2019. She was born in Jackson, MS on April 5, 1969 to Vivian Janice Magee and Raymond Johnson. As a teenager she resided in Clinton with her beloved grandparents Evelyn and Wayne England. Karen worked as a Dental Hygienist for several years in the Jackson area.
Karen was a beautiful person inside and out, she had a heart of gold. Always willing to help people and animals in need. Karen enjoyed spending time with her Family and of course her pets. She was also known for her infectious laugh and loved all things Kitty Cat related. Regardless of the breed or species, she genuinely thought every cat was beautiful.
Karen is preceded in death by her mother, Vivian Janice Magee, maternal grandparents Evelyn England and Vernon Shorter.
Karen is survived by her husband of 25 years, Dwight Bridges; sons, Trevor Rabalais and Seth Bridges; Grandfather, Wayne England, (Clinton); Father, Raymond Johnson, (Jackson); sisters, Connie Johnson, (Jackson), Tara (Pat) Neblett, (Clinton), Jill (Chip) Hutchison, (Clinton); brother in-law, David Bridges, (Clinton), several nieces and nephews, more family and friends all of whom she loved dearly.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home in Clinton from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. followed by a graveside service in Clinton Cemetery.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019