Karen L. Winfield
Karen L. Winfield, beloved spouse of Cliff Winfield, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, October 29th, 2020, following a brief illness.
Karen served her country for 20 years in the United States Air Force, receiving the rank of Lieutenant Colonel before her retirement. She was stationed in bases all over the country as well as in the Philippines.
She received her BSN degree from the University of Virginia and her master's degree from the University of Florida. She was one of the first Pediatric Nurse Practitioners in the Air Force, and a driving force in the compilation and writing of the training manual for the field. After retirement, she worked in pediatrics at the University of Mississippi as well as at Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health in Jackson, Mississippi.
Karen had a passion for embroidery, creating many beautiful counted-cross stitch pieces which are cherished by her family.
In addition to her husband, Karen leaves behind three sons, Jonathan, Jordan, and Michael Maruszak; identical twin, Sharen Rumberger; and four beloved grandchildren. Their hearts are broken, but they know that she has seen the face of Jesus and will be at peace forever.
A graveside service will be held for Karen Winfield at 10:00 AM on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Monte-Vista Memorial Park in Johnson City, TN. Military honors will be accorded by Shaw Airforce Base Honor Guard. Those attending are asked to gather at Morris-Baker by 9:45 AM to go in procession to the graveside.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Winfield family via morrisbaker.com
.
