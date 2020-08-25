1/1
Karen Lucroy Lyles
1969 - 2020
Karen Lucroy Lyles

Brandon, MS - Karen Marie Lucroy Lyles, 50, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020, at the Baptist Medical Center in Jackson, MS. Visitation will be 5-8 PM Friday, August 28, 2020, at Oakdale Baptist Church in Brandon, MS. Funeral services will be 11 AM Saturday, at Oakdale Baptist Church with a visitation starting at 10 AM. Burial will follow at Floral Hills Memory Gardens in Pearl, MS.

Karen was born in Plymouth, IN to Tommy Frank Lucroy and Wilma Williams Lucroy. She graduated from Pearl High School where she was class Valedictorian in 1987 and went on to graduate from Belhaven University in 1991. She was employed at Tony Chance and Company and later Barlow and Company as a CPA. Karen was a very giving and generous, loving person and will be missed by all who knew her.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents, Tommy Frank Lucroy and Wilma Williams Lucroy.

Survivors include her husband, James Gary Lyles; sister, Kimberly Anne Lucroy Smith (Michael); brother-in-law, Wayne (Sherry) Lyles; niece, Emily Kate Smith; nephews, Thomas Gustave Smith and Dusty (Constance) Lyles. She had a special love for her fur babies, Ruby, Maisy and Gracie.

Memorials may be made to the MS Kidney Foundation at www.kidneyms.org.

You may share condolences at www.ottandlee.com.






Published in Clarion Ledger from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Oakdale Baptist Church
AUG
29
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Oakdale Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS 39042
601-824-6018
