Karen Parkman Tanksley
1945 - 2020
Karen Parkman Tanksley

Flora - Karen Parkman Tanksley, 75, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020 at Hospice Ministries. Visitation will be at Breeland Funeral Home on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 10:00 am until the 11:00 am chapel service. Burial will be in the Canton Cemetery.

She was a lifelong resident of Flora and a member of The Church of Christ in Canton.

She was preceded in death by: father, Charles Parkman, Sr.; mother, Ann Moore Parkman; and son, Charles Brent Tanksley.

Survivors include: son, Louis Martin Tanksley, Jr. (Katrina K.) of Madison; grandsons, Seth Tanksley and Eli C. Tanksley; brother, Charles Parkman, Jr. of Flora; and sisters, Kay P. Haddad of Flora and Kathy P. Henderson of Flowood.

In lieu of flowers please make memorials to The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation of Mississippi.

A guestbook is available at breelandfuneralhome.com.






Published in Clarion Ledger from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Breeland Funeral Home
JUN
11
Service
11:00 AM
Breeland Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Breeland Funeral Home
3304 South Liberty Street
Canton, MS 39046
(601) 859-3661
