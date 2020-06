Karen Parkman TanksleyFlora - Karen Parkman Tanksley, 75, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020 at Hospice Ministries. Visitation will be at Breeland Funeral Home on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 10:00 am until the 11:00 am chapel service. Burial will be in the Canton Cemetery.She was a lifelong resident of Flora and a member of The Church of Christ in Canton.She was preceded in death by: father, Charles Parkman, Sr.; mother, Ann Moore Parkman; and son, Charles Brent Tanksley.Survivors include: son, Louis Martin Tanksley, Jr. (Katrina K.) of Madison; grandsons, Seth Tanksley and Eli C. Tanksley; brother, Charles Parkman, Jr. of Flora; and sisters, Kay P. Haddad of Flora and Kathy P. Henderson of Flowood.In lieu of flowers please make memorials to The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation of Mississippi.A guestbook is available at breelandfuneralhome.com