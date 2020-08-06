Karen Ruth Bergeron
Ridgeland - Karen Ruth Bergeron, 63, was born on March 20, 1957 in Shreveport, Louisiana to parents Althea Morgan Bergeron and Joseph Lebert Bergeron.
Karen went to be with her heavenly father on August 5, 2020.
Karen graduated from Woodlawn High School in Shreveport in 1975. She moved with her family to Clinton, MS shortly after where she became a devout parishioner of Holy Savior Catholic Church.
She fulfilled her passion of nursing and caretaking when she obtained her RN degree from Hinds Community College in 1996. She worked for 15 years at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Jackson, MS until she suffered a stroke in 2012. Karen loved being a nurse and taking care of her patients on 6D and in Same Day Surgery. She had a way of loving on the patients and entertaining the families and her co-workers that was like no other. She was dearly loved by all her co-workers and patients and made lasting impressions on so many who still kept in touch over the years.
Karen loved singing, dancing, and camping on family lake trips across Louisiana and Arkansas. She loved traveling with her cousins and was always up for any adventure she could take. Above all, she loved being a mother, a daughter, and a sister. Family was where she found her joy and what she took pride in the most.
She is preceded in death by her father, Joseph Lebert Bergeron. She is survived by her mother, Althea Morgan Bergeron (Richland, MS); daughter Megan (Gabriel) of Clinton, MS; her fur-baby and buddy, Louie; brothers Troy (Stephanie) of Gluckstadt, MS; Gary of Jackson, MS; Chris (Sherry) of Brandon, MS; nieces Amy (Ashley), Anna, and Maddie (MS); nephews Gary "Boo" (Penny) of Galax, VA, Matt, and Chase (MS); great nieces Emma and Sophie (VA); great nephew Landon (VA); and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins whom she dearly loved.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to your charity of choice
for animals in honor of Karen.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 8 from 12:00 to 1:00 PM at Lakewood Funeral Home. The funeral mass will be held at 1:30 PM at Holy Savior Catholic Church in Clinton. Due to COVID-19, masks will be required to attend the visitation and funeral services. Only family will attend the graveside. Thank you for your understanding during this pandemic.
