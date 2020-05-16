Katherine Bennett Williams Allen
Ridgeland, MS - Katherine Bennett Williams Allen passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 at Hospice Ministries in Jackson, Mississippi. She is preceded in death by her parents, Arnold E. and Velma Bennett of Kosciusko and her husband Elmo S. Allen of Jackson. She leaves her daughter, Tina S. Williams Gainer of Jackson, Mississippi, her son, Spurgeon Eugene Williams (Lougenia) of Memphis, Tennessee, a step daughter, Linda Ledford (Kenny), a step son, Larry Allen (Tammy) of Jackson, Mississippi. She also leaves four nieces, and one nephew and several step grandchildren.
Katherine was born in Holmes County, Mississippi. Later her family moved to Kosciusko, Mississippi where she graduated from Kosciusko High School in 1939. She first had visions of a career in nursing, but a change of plans was manifested in the form of Spurgeon Williams. Katherine became a wife, mother and homemaker instead. She became a Welcome Wagon hostess and later became a legal secretary to a local attorney after finishing curricula at Draughan's Business College in Jackson, Mississippi.
After the law office closed, she had the distinction of being the first executive secretary for the newly established Industrial Development Corporation. After four years with IDC, she left to work with her husband in their own business.
Katherine was a fine example of a modern business woman, serving with the Kosciusko Business and Professional Women's Club (BPW) in a number of offices before stepping up to the position of president. Her efficient leadership ability was also recognized on a state level by the Mississippi Federation of BPW clubs. In addition to BPW she served as secretary to the Executive Board of the American Cancer Society.
In 1969, at the age of 48, she passed all requirements of the Federal Aviation Administration for private pilot's license and then she purchased a Cessna 172 from a friend. She made friends with other aviators including another female pilot whom she befriended. Together they made numerous fun trips across the USA.
Her interests included reading, especially historic novels. In direct contrast she loved to hunt ducks and doves and her aim was excellent. Another interest was bridge and she was a member of several clubs.
After her husband died in 1972, she moved to Jackson, Mississippi where she earned her real estate license. She met and married Elmo S. Allen, JR. They had lots of exciting times travelling in their motor home to Elmo's Navy reunions at various venues across the nation. They hosted 23 ship reunions with the last being a cruise.
Katherine had a passion for helping abandoned and abused animals. She raised $10,000 for the Community Animal Rescue and Adoption (CARA) and with the help of another source was able to build new quarters for abandoned cats.
In their senior years, Katherine and Elmo lived in the Northpointe subdivision of North Jackson where she served on the Board of Directors. She was a member of Highland Colony Baptist Church. She made the remark that her years had been well spent and she enjoyed every phase of it.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: CARA P.O. Box 231, 960 Flag Chapel Road, Clinton, MS 39060. Because of COVID-19, the service will be limited to family members only.
Published in Clarion Ledger from May 16 to May 17, 2020.