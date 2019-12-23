Services
Stringer Family Funeral Homes
26141 Highway 27
Crystal Springs, MS 39059
(601) 892-1521
Katherine Bush Reed


1929 - 2019
Katherine Bush Reed Obituary
Katherine Bush Reed

Crystal Springs - August 13, 1929 - December 22, 2019

Katherine Bush Reed (Jo) was born on August 13, 1929 in Laurel, MS to Leon Davis and Maudie Jones Bush. She was proceeded in death by her parents, her husband, Clyde Reed and son, Rodney Blake Reed. Also preceding her in death are seven sisters, and she has one surviving brother, David Bush. She is survived by sons, Brian Grant Reed, Dr. Martin Dale Reed and daughter-in-law Sara Tucker Reed, seven grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.

A long-time member of First Presbyterian Church of Crystal Springs, MS, she was an active member of the Women in the Church, the Ladies Bible Study and active in service to the Grace Presbytery. She was also a member of the Garden Club of Crystal Springs and the Sew Much More Sewing Group.

As a child from the heart of the depression, she learned the true value of family and community. The epitome of a Southern lady, she was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. Her love of Christ, church and family was always with a simple heart of gentleness, kindness and generosity and service to others.

She spent the last four years of her life living with her son, Marty Reed, in Millington, TN. She attended the First United Methodist Church of Millington and was a member of the Millington Quilting Guild.

Visitation will be at 1:00 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in the sanctuary. The service will be at 2:00 p.m. with interment following at Lakewood South in Jackson, MS. Stringer Family Funeral Services in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Gideons International Organization, Palmer Home for Children, or .
Published in Clarion Ledger from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019
