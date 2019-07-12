|
Katherine Fountain
Madison - Katherine Meena Fountain, 62, of Madison, Mississippi, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, July 10, 2019.
Kathy will be lovingly remembered by her devoted husband of 42 years, Walter Fountain and children: Stephen Fountain, (Cassie) Kelly Kyzar, (Jake) and Kristen Mason (Colby), by her mother, Jackie Meena and brother, Lauch Meena, by her six grandchildren Noah and Weslee Kyzar , Meena and Jon Martin Fountain and Lucy and Eli Mason who loved her as their "Khaki", as well as extended family and the very best friends a girl can have.
She is preceded in death by her fathers, Dr. Albert Lloyd Meena and Dr. Walter "Smithy" Keller.
If you shop, drink coffee or get your hair done in the Madison area then you know Kathy. She was an avid shopper who never passed on a bargain. Her ability to turn a "coffee date" into a day long therapy session was admired by all who loved her.
She knew when she married Walter at the age of 20 that she had found the love of her life. Their devotion to each other could be seen in every glance, how they always held hands and how they continued to date their entire marriage. She loved her children with a passion that showed everyone that they were her world. She was creative, talented and funny. Kathy was born to be a mother, and grandmother. The greatest role of her life was "Khaki".
Her life was a testimony to the power of love and an unyielding desire to love her family with her whole body.
Her family rejoices in her healing through her salvation in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Visitation will be Friday July 12, 2019 at Natchez Trace Funeral Home from 5:00pm until 7:00pm. The funeral celebration of life ceremony will be Saturday July 13, 2019 at 11:00am at Ridgecrest Baptist Church with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Natchez Trace Memorial Park Cemetery.
One of Kathy's favorite things to do was to read to her grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, monetary donations in her name or donated children's books are suggested to the Madison Ridgeland Academy Kindergarten, where a reading center will be established in her memory. Attn: MRA Kindergarten/Kathy Fountain 7601 Old Canton Road Madison, MS 39110.
Published in Clarion Ledger on July 12, 2019