Katherine Langford Phillips
Columbus - Katherine Langford Phillips, 51, of Columbus, MS passed away on April 2, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Starkville, MS April 20, 1968, to the late Larry Langford and Margenia Halbert Murphree.
She is survived by her mother, Margenia Halbert Murphree (Durant, MS); her daughter, Rayne Phillips (Columbus, MS); brother Allen (Mysty) Langford (Madison, MS); a nephew, nieces, and many cousins.
After graduating from Lee High in 1986, Katherine went on to earn a degree in psychology at Mississippi State University. While at MSU, she was a member of Kappa Delta Sorority. She loved the 80's and her Kappa Delta sisters. Katherine was kind, humble, and genuine. She was a southern girl, sweet and funny! She met many people and friends through her jobs at C-Spire, Gifts, Etc., and WCBI. Her spirit and laughter were contagious and her smile would light up a room. She loved theater, art, and decorating, even having several roles in local plays.
The two things Katherine loved the most were her daughter, and her savior, Jesus Christ. She would refer to her daughter as "My Baby" (Rayne), who has a big heart, just like her mother. There is no doubt she is quoting words of the Bible and giving lots of hugs in Heaven.
Besides her family, Katherine leaves behind so many beloved friends. If you were a friend, you were her friend for life! Until we meet again, our sweet Kat, we will all miss you.
A family graveside service was held on Saturday, April 4. at Friendship Cemetery. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Memorial Gunter Peel College Street is in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be given, in memory of Katherine Phillips, to Russellville Dream Center, 206 Coffee Ave NE, Russellville, AL 35653
