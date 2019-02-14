Katherine Morren Nix



Ridgeland - Katherine Morren Nix passed away on February 12, 2019 at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson. She was 95.



A native of New Augusta, Mississippi, born July 20, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Elizabeth Mixon Morren. Mrs. Nix and her late husband were very active and devout members of First Presbyterian Church in Hattiesburg and Grace Chapel Presbyterian of Madison for many years. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and friend.



In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Ernest L. "Jack" Nix, Sr., in 2014; brothers, John Morren and Edward Morren; and sisters, Mary Alice Storey and Margaret "Margie" Loper.



She is survived by her five children - Carolyn Wilson (LH), Vicki Howard (Mike), and Wayne Nix, all of Madison; Jack Nix (Deborah), of Shreveport, LA; and Jeffrey Nix, of Atlanta. Mrs. Nix was especially proud of her five grandchildren - Jack Wilson and Kallie Howard Sesti, both of Madison; Katie Nix, of London; Emily Nix, of New Orleans; and Maria Nix, of Atlanta; five great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, February 15, 2019 at Sebrell Funeral Home in Ridgeland.



Funeral services are private with interment to be held at Natchez Trace Memorial Park Cemetery.



The family requests memorials be made to the at www.alz.org/ms or to Old Rice Road Baptist Church, 82 Old Rice Rd., Madison, MS 39110.