Services
Waller Funeral Home & Cremation Services
419 Highway 6 West
Oxford, MS 38655
(662) 234-7971
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Waller Funeral Home & Cremation Services
419 Highway 6 West
Oxford, MS 38655
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Oxford, MS
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Oxford, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Katherine Lee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katherine Nolen Lee


1959 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Katherine Nolen Lee Obituary
Katherine Nolen Lee

Oxford - Katherine "Kathi" Nolen Lee, 61, died Sunday, February 2, 2020 at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. The funeral service will be held Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at First Baptist Church in Oxford, MS with Rev. Don Gann and Rev. Robert Allen Officiating. Burial will follow in Oxford Memorial Cemetery. The visitation will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. in West Hall at Waller Funeral Home and prior to the service on Friday at the church from 10:00 until service time.

Born in Lake Charles, LA to the Bobby Leo and the late Winnie Faye Cranford Nolen, Mrs. Lee grew up in Jackson, MS, graduated from Wingfield High School and earned an Associate's Degree in Medical Lab Technology from Hinds Junior College. Kathi worked as a Medical Lab Technologist at Nephrology & Hypertension Associates in Oxford and formerly worked at Urgent Care Clinic of Oxford. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Oxford where she sang in the choir, worked with children's choir and was an active member of the Maranatha Sunday School Class.

Mrs. Lee is survived by her husband of 35 years, Sam Lee of Oxford, MS; two daughters, Alexandria "Alex" Peters and her husband Eric of Oxford, MS and Alyssa Nolen Lee of Oxford, MS; two grandchildren, Daniel and Henry Peters; father, Bob Nolen and step-mother, Marilynn, of Brandon, MS and a brother, Bobby Charles Nolen of Houston, TX.

Memorial contributions in Mrs. Lee's memory may be made to First Baptist Church, 800 Van Buren, Oxford, MS 38655.

For additional information or to leave an online condolence, please call 662.234.7971 or visit www.wallerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Katherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -