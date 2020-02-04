|
Katherine Nolen Lee
Oxford - Katherine "Kathi" Nolen Lee, 61, died Sunday, February 2, 2020 at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. The funeral service will be held Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at First Baptist Church in Oxford, MS with Rev. Don Gann and Rev. Robert Allen Officiating. Burial will follow in Oxford Memorial Cemetery. The visitation will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. in West Hall at Waller Funeral Home and prior to the service on Friday at the church from 10:00 until service time.
Born in Lake Charles, LA to the Bobby Leo and the late Winnie Faye Cranford Nolen, Mrs. Lee grew up in Jackson, MS, graduated from Wingfield High School and earned an Associate's Degree in Medical Lab Technology from Hinds Junior College. Kathi worked as a Medical Lab Technologist at Nephrology & Hypertension Associates in Oxford and formerly worked at Urgent Care Clinic of Oxford. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Oxford where she sang in the choir, worked with children's choir and was an active member of the Maranatha Sunday School Class.
Mrs. Lee is survived by her husband of 35 years, Sam Lee of Oxford, MS; two daughters, Alexandria "Alex" Peters and her husband Eric of Oxford, MS and Alyssa Nolen Lee of Oxford, MS; two grandchildren, Daniel and Henry Peters; father, Bob Nolen and step-mother, Marilynn, of Brandon, MS and a brother, Bobby Charles Nolen of Houston, TX.
Memorial contributions in Mrs. Lee's memory may be made to First Baptist Church, 800 Van Buren, Oxford, MS 38655.
