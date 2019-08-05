|
Katherine Pruitt
Ridgeland - Mrs. Katherine Jobe Pruitt, 73, of Ridgeland, MS, passed from this life on Friday, August 2, 2019, at Beau Ridge Memory Care Assisted Living in Ridgeland, MS. She was born on December 20, 1945, in McComb, MS, to Dr. Darrell and Jessie Nunnery Jobe. She was a member of Lakeside Presbyterian Church; worked for MS Department of Health for many years as a Registered Dietician; and enjoyed traveling, shopping, and spending time with her family. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend.
Preceding her in death were her parents.
Survivors are her sons, Michael Pruitt (Aimee) of Madison, MS, and David Pruitt (Mary) of Hamilton, MT; brothers, Dr. Darrell Jobe, Jr. (Charlotte) and William Jobe (Cindy); grandchildren, Noah Pruitt, Caleb Pruitt, Levi Pruitt, Elizabeth Pruitt, Joanna Pruitt, Annaleigh Pruitt, Amelia Pruitt, and Ada Pruitt; and a host of family and friends.
Graveside service will be on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Hollywood Cemetery in McComb, MS, at 11:00 AM. Dr. David Millican will be officiating with Catchings-Sharkey Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of the Beau Ridge Memory Care Assisted Living.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 5, 2019