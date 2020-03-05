Services
Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home
3780 Highway 80 East
Pearl, MS 392084257
(601) 939-6110
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home
3780 Highway 80 East
Pearl, MS 392084257
Kathleen Gilchrist Mims


1953 - 2020
Kathleen Gilchrist Mims Obituary
Kathleen Gilchrist Mims

November 10, 1953 - March 1, 2020

Our precious Kathleen passed from this life after a long and intensive fight with lung cancer to join her beloved mother, Mary Benedict Gilchrist and father, William Garth "Dooley" Gilchrist III.

She adored and was devoted to her large family. She is survived by: her husband, Edwin Turner Mims, Jr., her sons Michael Clark (Kathryn) Satcher, Daniel Patrick (Sharie) Mims, David Ian (Jeanne) Mims; her grandchildren Kayden Patrick Mims, Connor Peyton Mims, Cooper Turner Blaine Mims; her sisters Aurora (Lee) Zebert, Diane (Randy) Jett, Ellen (Tommy) Bullard, Lucy (Sammy) Roberts, Louise (Frank) Grant, Cindy (Jim) Bartlett, Penny (James) Brown, Regina (Dan) McGrath; her brother Dooley (Grieta) Gilchrist; her uncle, Bob (Julie) Gilchrist, aunts Ellen Louise Gilchrist and Ann Carlene (Gilbert) Krenson; stepmother, Sandra McGinnis Gilchrist; 15 nieces and nephews, 14 great nieces and nephews, 10 first cousins and more friends than we can count.

Kathleen loved music, parties and celebrations. She embodied pure, unconditional, un-judgmental love and deeply connected with everyone she met through smiles, laughter and a compassionate ear.

Kathleen was an incredible and beautiful human being and we will always miss her.

A Memorial Service has been set for 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 14th at Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home in Pearl, MS.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 5 to Mar. 12, 2020
