Kathleen Hemphill
Brandon - On Thursday, July 12, 2019, Kathleen Hemphill, wife, mother, daughter and sister, passed away at the age 75. Kathleen will be forever remembered by her husband, Thomas, and their children, Charlotte Bowlin and Lee Ann Foreman; by her brother, Tony Monk; and close family and friends.
She was born February 26, 1944, in Memphis, TN, to the late Tom and Julia Monk.
Kathleen graduated from Murrah High School and attended Mississippi State and Belhaven where she received her bachelor's degree. She married Thomas Hemphill and they were happily married for 47 years.
She retired from the Clarion-Ledger and enjoyed yardwork and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Thomas Hemphill; daughters: Charlotte and husband Jamie Bowlin, and Lee Ann and her husband Kevin Foreman; grandchildren: Taylor Bowlin, Noah Bowlin, Jack Foreman, and Sarah Kate Foreman; and a brother, Anthony Monk and his wife Pat Monk. Kathleen was preceded in death by her father, John T. Monk Sr.; mother, Julia Monk: and her brother, John T. Monk Jr.
She is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews, lifelong friends, and many friends from her church, Riverside Independent Church.
Visitation will be at Wright and Ferguson in Flowood Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 5pm to 7pm and on Wednesday July 17 from 10am to 11am with funeral service following at 11am. Burial will follow at Lakewood Memorial Park.
Published in Clarion Ledger on July 15, 2019