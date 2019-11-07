Services
Jones & Sons Funeral Home
104 Cypress
Richton, MS 39476
(601) 788-6000
Kathleen Ruffin
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Richton United Methodist Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Richton United Methodist Church
Kathleen M. Ruffin


1936 - 2019
Kathleen M. Ruffin Obituary
Mrs. Kathleen M. Ruffin

Richton - Kathleen M. Ruffin, known as "Kat" to her family and friends was born February 26, 1936,

and passed away on November 4, 2019. Kathleen Ruffin married Louie F. Ruffin on

September 19, 1958, and upon his completion of law school at the University of

Mississippi, they settled in Richton, Mississippi.

Kathleen retired from Richton Bank and Trust Co. where she was employed for over forty

years and served as Vice President. Kathleen also served as a school board member for

the Richton Municipal Separate School District for over ten years and was an active

member in the Richton Garden Club serving as president and in other offices. She was a

life long member of Richton United Methodist Church serving as the church treasurer,

Sunday school teacher, a member of the pastor parish relations committee as well as

numerous other committees.

Kathleen was extremely dedicated to her family, her church and her friends and was at all

times guided by her Lord and Savior.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Louie F. Ruffin, her parents, Archie Pearce

and Myrtis Pearce and her brothers, Mark Pearce, Ted Pearce and Everett Pearce.

Kathleen is survived by her children, Vicki Ruffin Leggett (Chuck) of Hattiesburg, Michael

William "Bo" Ruffin (Brenda) of Richton, Macy Ruffin Wilkerson (Clint) of Madison, three

grandchildren, Kasey Ruffin Walley (Timothy), John Frank "Jack" Houston, IV, Kathleen

Blair Wilkerson, and one great-grandchild, Beckham Haze Walley. She is also survived by

two brothers, Harry Pearce and Keith Pearce and one sister, Kathy Wheat.

Visitation will be on November 9, 2019, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., at Richton United

Methodist Church with a celebration of life to follow. Interment will be at Sunset Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Methodist Children's

Home or Richton United Methodist Church.

Jones and Son Funeral Home in Richton is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
