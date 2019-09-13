|
|
Kathleen W. McEwen
Ridgeland - Kathleen W. McEwen, 84, of Ridgeland, passed away on September 11, 2019 in Ridgeland, MS.
She was born on March 8, 1935 in McComb, MS.
Kathleen is survived by her Three Daughters, Diann Williams (Richard) , Kathy Murphy (Mike), Judy Horton (Prentice); Sister, Dorothy McCalip; Two Grandchildren, Jennifer Olier (Stephen), Michael Murphy (Julie); Four Great Grandchildren, Addison Olier, Kendal Olier, Elijah Murphy, Madeline Murphy; numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by Husband, Ray Jones McEwen, Daughter, Joan McEwen, Sisters, Willena Nelson and Dollie Malone, Brothers, Raiford Whittington, Tommie Whittington, Joseph Moten Whittington II, Ottis Whittington, and Frank Whittington.
Visitation will be held Saturday September 14 at 11:00 am with a memorial service immediately following vistation at 1:00pm all at Chirst United Methodist Church in Jackson.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Sept. 13, 2019