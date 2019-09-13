Services
Natchez Trace Funeral Home Cemetery & Crematory
759 Hwy 51
Madison, MS 39110
(601) 898-8565
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Chirst United Methodist Church
Jackson, MS
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Chirst United Methodist Church
Jackson, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen McEwen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen W. McEwen


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen W. McEwen Obituary
Kathleen W. McEwen

Ridgeland - Kathleen W. McEwen, 84, of Ridgeland, passed away on September 11, 2019 in Ridgeland, MS.

She was born on March 8, 1935 in McComb, MS.

Kathleen is survived by her Three Daughters, Diann Williams (Richard) , Kathy Murphy (Mike), Judy Horton (Prentice); Sister, Dorothy McCalip; Two Grandchildren, Jennifer Olier (Stephen), Michael Murphy (Julie); Four Great Grandchildren, Addison Olier, Kendal Olier, Elijah Murphy, Madeline Murphy; numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by Husband, Ray Jones McEwen, Daughter, Joan McEwen, Sisters, Willena Nelson and Dollie Malone, Brothers, Raiford Whittington, Tommie Whittington, Joseph Moten Whittington II, Ottis Whittington, and Frank Whittington.

Visitation will be held Saturday September 14 at 11:00 am with a memorial service immediately following vistation at 1:00pm all at Chirst United Methodist Church in Jackson.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now