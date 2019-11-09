|
Kathryn Hill Lancaster
Pearl - Kathryn Hill Lancaster died at her home in Pearl on November 8, 2019 after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Kathryn was born on June 30, 1934 in the Brownsville community of Hinds County, the only child of William J. Hill and Dora Bishop Hill. After graduating from Raymond High School in 1952 she enrolled in the Saint Dominic School of Nursing, graduating in 1955. She continued to work at Saint Dominic until her marriage in 1958 after which she worked two years at Saint Vincent Hospital in Birmingham. She put her career on hold for the next fifteen years in order to be at home with her children, resuming her career at Hinds General in 1975 and retiring from Methodist Medical Center in 1999.
Most of her life, private and professional, was devoted to caring for others which she always did with love and compassion. She was a long time member of Epworth United Methodist Church until it's closing in 2009 and then a member of Crossgates United Methodist Church until her death.
Kathryn is survived by her husband of sixty one years, William Lancaster, her children, Don Lancaster (Dawn) and Sherry Smith (Josh), Grandchildren, Logan Smith, Lana Warren (Matt), Kelly Laws (Garrett) and Will Lancaster, Great Grandchildren, Camille Laws and Lincoln Warren.
The family wishes to thank Kristi Hayes and Brianna Williams of Sitters, LLC for their loving care during the latter stages of Kathryn's illness. We are also grateful to the staff of Encompass Hospice for their assistance during the past several months. Most of all, we are thankful to God for allowing us to have a very special person in our lives.
Services will be held at Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home in Flowood at 11am on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Visitation will be held on Monday from 5pm - 7pm and on Tuesday at 10am. Interment will be at Bolton Cemetery, Bolton.
Memorials may be made to Crossgates United Methodist Church, 23 Crossgates Drive, Brandon, MS 39042 and the Alzheimer's Disease Research, PO Box 1950, Clarksburg, MD 20871-1950
Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019