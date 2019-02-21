Kathryn Holifield Hutton



Ridgeland - Kathryn Holifield Hutton, 97, died on February 19, 2019 at Highland Home in Ridgeland MS. Funeral Services are 12:30 pm Friday at Sebrell Funeral Home , 425 Northpark Drive, Ridgeland, MS with visitation starting at 12:00. A private burial will follow.



Mrs. Hutton was born on April 17, 1921 to the late Eugene and Nola Holifield of Summerland, MS. She was a graduate of Ellisville High School. She attended Mississippi Woman's College in Hattiesburg and graduated from Belhaven College. While working in Jackson she met and later married Frank B Hutton on March 23, 1946. They had three children and were married 40 years when Frank passed away.



Mrs. Hutton was devoted to God, Family and Community. She was a faithful and committed member of First Baptist Church of Jackson for many years. She was a member of the Marty Love Hederman WMU Group and the Golden Circle Truthseekers Sunday School Class. In earlier years she was active in the community as well. She was a member of several social and civic organizations and volunteered at the Palette Café at the Mississippi Museum of Art.



Kathryn had many dear friends and neighbors who made up the core of her life. She loved her home on Henderson Circle and resided there for as long as possible. For the last several years she has been a resident of Highland Home in Ridgeland, MS. The family expresses sincere gratitude to everyone that had a part in her extended care.



Mrs. Hutton was preceded in death by her parents, brother Bernard Holifield, son Greg Hutton and husband Frank B Hutton.



She is survived by two children, Frank Lloyd Hutton of Pearl, MS and Kay Hutton Jones (Mike) of Disputanta, VA. She was "Nana" to 3 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Jackson c/o Senior Adult Ministry, PO BOX 250, Jackson MS 39205 or the .