Kathryn Warren Tanner
Raymond, MS - Kathryn Warren Tanner (Kitty) passed on May 1st. She was married nearly 50 years to John Warren. They had 5 children and 8 grandchildren before his death in 1993. She remarried William Tanner in 1999 and this lasted until his passing in 2017.
She is preceded in death by two daughters, Judy Matthews and Pam Berryhill. She is survived by her three children, Mike Warren, Kay Hodges and Rebecca Warren. In addition, she had 9 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren.
Service and burial will be at Lakewood Cemetery on Clinton Blvd. on Thursday, May 7.
Donations can be made to:
CEF (Child Evangelism Fellowship) Jackson
M.A.R.L. Jackson
St. Joseph Indian School Chamberlain, SD
Published in Clarion Ledger from May 5 to May 6, 2020.