Kathy Bowman FindleyJackson - Kathy Bowman Findley, 69, of Jackson, Mississippi, went to be with the Lord while at Beau Ridge Memory Care after a lengthy illness on July 27, 2020.Kathy was born in Jackson to Charles and Jeanne Bowman. She was brought up in Broadmoor Baptist Church and was a 1969 graduate of Murrah High School. Kathy worked for Morgan Keegan brokerage services until her retirement in 2014.Kathy is survived by her husband, Keith Findley of Jackson and her brother, David Bowman (Barbara) of Madison.Kathy was a very sweet and happy person. She loved her family, friends, pets and home which she filled with cherished mementos. She loved travelling and meeting new people and could effortlessly talk to anyone. She will be missed desperately.A memorial service will be held at Parkway Funeral Home in Ridgeland, Mississippi on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. with visitation beginning at 3:00 p.m.Memorial donations may be made in Kathy's name to Alzheimer's Mississippi. The family would like to express their appreciation to all the caregivers at Beau Ridge Memory Care and her close friends for their support during these last years.