1/1
Kathy Bowman Findley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathy Bowman Findley

Jackson - Kathy Bowman Findley, 69, of Jackson, Mississippi, went to be with the Lord while at Beau Ridge Memory Care after a lengthy illness on July 27, 2020.

Kathy was born in Jackson to Charles and Jeanne Bowman. She was brought up in Broadmoor Baptist Church and was a 1969 graduate of Murrah High School. Kathy worked for Morgan Keegan brokerage services until her retirement in 2014.

Kathy is survived by her husband, Keith Findley of Jackson and her brother, David Bowman (Barbara) of Madison.

Kathy was a very sweet and happy person. She loved her family, friends, pets and home which she filled with cherished mementos. She loved travelling and meeting new people and could effortlessly talk to anyone. She will be missed desperately.

A memorial service will be held at Parkway Funeral Home in Ridgeland, Mississippi on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. with visitation beginning at 3:00 p.m.

Memorial donations may be made in Kathy's name to Alzheimer's Mississippi. The family would like to express their appreciation to all the caregivers at Beau Ridge Memory Care and her close friends for their support during these last years.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Parkway Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1161 Highland Colony Pkwy
Ridgeland, MS 39157
6018537696
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Parkway Funeral Home and Memorial Park

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 28, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Parkway Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved