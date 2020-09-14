Kathy Hopkins



Richland - Kathy Hopkins, 53, of Richland, Mississippi was unexpectedly called home to Jesus on the morning of Saturday, September 12, 2020.



Visitation will be held from 6:00pm until 9:00pm on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home in Pearl, Mississippi. A celebration of her life and faith will be held at 11:00am Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Pinelake Church-Reservoir Campus at 6071 Highway 25 in Brandon, Mississippi.



She was born May 30, 1967 in Jackson, Mississippi and is preceded in death by her parents, JC and Betty Lowry. She is survived by her 3 children, Dex Hopkins, Erin Hopkins, and Andrew Hopkins; 2 grandchildren, Noah Jones and Anna Keaton Hopkins; older brother, Mark Lowry; and older sister, Marie Spence. Amongst her family, we also count the multitudes of Godchildren she took under her wing throughout her life. She was a member of Pinelake Church for the past 11 years and worked as both a barber for Hair X-Press in Pearl, Mississippi for 20 years and, more recently, a Unit Secretary for the Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi.



Kathy will be dearly missed by all of those who knew her.









