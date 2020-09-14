1/1
Kathy Hopkins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathy Hopkins

Richland - Kathy Hopkins, 53, of Richland, Mississippi was unexpectedly called home to Jesus on the morning of Saturday, September 12, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 6:00pm until 9:00pm on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home in Pearl, Mississippi. A celebration of her life and faith will be held at 11:00am Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Pinelake Church-Reservoir Campus at 6071 Highway 25 in Brandon, Mississippi.

She was born May 30, 1967 in Jackson, Mississippi and is preceded in death by her parents, JC and Betty Lowry. She is survived by her 3 children, Dex Hopkins, Erin Hopkins, and Andrew Hopkins; 2 grandchildren, Noah Jones and Anna Keaton Hopkins; older brother, Mark Lowry; and older sister, Marie Spence. Amongst her family, we also count the multitudes of Godchildren she took under her wing throughout her life. She was a member of Pinelake Church for the past 11 years and worked as both a barber for Hair X-Press in Pearl, Mississippi for 20 years and, more recently, a Unit Secretary for the Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi.

Kathy will be dearly missed by all of those who knew her.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home
3780 Highway 80 East
Pearl, MS 392084257
6019396110
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved