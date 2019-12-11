Services
Brantley Funeral Home
6875 Cockrum Street
Olive Branch, MS 38654
(662) 895-2310
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Brantley Funeral Home
6875 Cockrum Street
Olive Branch, MS 38654
Jackson - Kathy Ketchum Spencer, 62, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Region One Medical Center in Memphis, TN.

Kathy was born May 31, 1957 in Mobile, AL. She was adopted nine weeks later from the Mississippi Children's Home in Jackson by Hugh and Mary Ellen Ketchum of Grenada. The family lived in Grenada until Kathy was eight years of age, when they moved to Jackson. She attended Duling Elementary School, Callaway Junior/Senior High School, Hinds Junior College and the UMMC School of Nursing.

In 2008, Kathy married David Spencer, a high school classmate. They cherished life together in Southaven until her death. She was employed by Crye-Leike as a real estate agent.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Steven Wilson Corkern. She is survived by her husband, David; sister, Becky Brown (Tom); son, Bryan Corkern(Caley), a grandson, Nichols Corkern; and nieces Katie Doremus, Hayley Brown and Danielle Brown. The family would appreciate gifts in Kathy's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN,38105.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
