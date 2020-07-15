Katie Christine Varner



Katie Christine Varner, beloved daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, cousin, and most importantly, precious child of God, left this, her temporary home, on July 14, 2020, due to complications from epilepsy.



Katie was born thirty-five years ago, much to the delight of her parents and her two-year old brother, who upon seeing her for the first time ardently declared that she was "his baby." Little did anyone realize how true those words would prove to be, as Katie's life was soon severely impacted by infantile meningitis, which left her with a lifelong debilitating seizure disorder and developmental impairment. Her brother, Jim, from that first moment he laid eyes upon her, loved Katie deeply and unconditionally. Throughout Katie's lifetime Jim was much more than her brother; he was her protector, advocate, caregiver, and hero. Even when he moved away to attend college, he called to ask about Katie several times daily and came home as often as possible to see her. His love and devotion to his baby have been constant throughout Katie's lifetime, with only death ending his vigil. Verses 4, 7, and 13 of I Corinthians describe Jim and Katie's relationship:



Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres. And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love.



At the age of twelve, Katie welcomed a little sister, Madison. It was not surprising that as Madison grew, she joined brother Jim in being Katie's fierce protector, advocate, and caregiver. Katie treasured and was treasured by both of her devoted siblings throughout her lifetime.



God bestowed upon Katie an amazing capacity to love despite the damage caused by the early bout of meningitis and all the potential that the illness stole. Indeed, Katie joyfully and openly loved those around her, not only her family but all whom she encountered, including classmates, teachers, friends, neighbors - anyone fortunate enough to come into her world. Among the individuals who were blessed to have been dearly loved by Katie were: Trent Fivecoat, Danny Beasley, Owen Evans, Melanie Black, Bob Johnston, Rudy, Ms. Hogan, Delisheia Townsend, Teresa Williams, Lynette Courtney, Dennis Blissard, Mike Fivecoat, her bus drivers, teachers, and every baby she ever knew.



Katie found joy and contentment in simple things. She loved to watch Jane Fonda workout tapes, look at books, go to school, and later, attend adult day-care where many of the elderly attendees lovingly adopted her as "their baby." Katie greatly enjoyed swimming, although she sometimes forgot that she couldn't swim without floaties. On more than one occasion her father had to jump into a pool fully-clothed, shoes and all, because she got a head-start to the water. Her greatest joy, however, was found in being with people she loved, especially her siblings, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Although Katie's hugs sometimes resembled head-locks, it was well-known that the more she loved, the tighter she squeezed. Katie smiled, laughed, and loved every single day of her life, despite the seizures that were an unwelcome and unrelenting companion.



Katie's family remain grateful for every kindness that was shown to her over her thirty-five years, as each small act and thoughtful deed made her path a bit brighter and a bit straighter. A few examples of the many acts of kindness extended to Katie include: the neighbor who made sure that Katie was invited to her child's birthday parties because she knew that Katie loved to be with other children; the random strangers who regularly offered assistance when she stumbled, who slowed to hold a door, or who simply took the time to smile and speak to her; the sweet lady, who, when Katie decided to explore the neighborhood unbeknownst to her parents, recognized Katie's vulnerable innocence and gently led her to her porch where Katie remained safe and happy until her family found her; and, lastly, there were the bus monitors, who, knowing that Katie loved songs and singing, made the effort to sing to her each day, or who just sat with her and held her hand. Truly, Helen Keller described acts of kindness accurately when she said: "The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched - they must be felt with the heart."



Katie's heart remained full for thirty-five years, and those around her were touched by the quiet love she radiated. In Katie there was only acceptance and love - no ill will, malice, arrogance, envy, or judgement - only love. Her brother and sister describe Katie this way: "She was ours; we loved her, and she loved us. Without Katie we could not have understood true kindness, selflessness, grace, and compassion. Through Katie's eyes, we saw the amazing nature of God's love because she expected nothing in return but took delight in loving others." Her life was the ultimate reflection of God's perfect love as described in I John 4, verses 7-12:



Beloved, let us love one another, for love is from God, and whoever loves has been born of God and knows God. Anyone who does not love does not know God, because God is love. In this the love of God was made manifest among us, that God sent his only Son into the world, so that we might live through him. In this is love, not that we have loved God but that he loved us and sent his Son to be the propitiation for our sins. Beloved, if God so loved us, we also ought to love one another. No one has ever seen God; if we love one another, God abides in us and his love is perfected in us.



Katie leaves behind her devoted and loving family: parents Jim and Annette Varner; brother James "Jim" Varner; sister Madison Varner; grandmother Christine Stewart; aunts and uncles Pam and Dwayne McLemore, Vicki and William Hunt, Staci and Tom Merchant, Keith and Rosamay Stewart; cousins William Welch (Jana), Lee Merchant (Jennifer), Zach Merchant, Jessica Barbra (Reid), Averi Stoner (Brian), Brandon McLemore (Jordan), Reese Merchant (Stephanie), Nicole Otterbine (Taylor), Anthony Neron, Kristen Lott (Whit), and Jon Stewart. Katie was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, James and Laverne Varner, and her maternal grandfather, Archie Stewart.



The family would like to offer a heartfelt thank you for the many prayers extended for both Katie and for them. The family has already received many offers for food; although there are not enough words to express their gratitude for this kindness, they are not in need of food at this time. Instead, they welcome fond memories or anecdotal stories of their beloved Katie. These can be mailed to P.O. Box 1226, Brandon, MS 39043, or emailed to varnervarner4413@gmail.com . Also, a special thank you to the friends at Highland Baptist Church who have faithfully remembered and prayed for Katie throughout her lifetime.









