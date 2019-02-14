Services
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Wright & Ferguson funeral home
Flowood, MS
View Map
Katie Lee Hicks Obituary
Katie Lee Hicks

Jackson - Katie Lee Hicks passed away peacefully on February 11, 2019. Born in Goshen Springs on June 21, 1932, she grew up in Brandon, where she had a happy childhood. She moved to Ohio with her husband, William G. Hicks, in 1956, but returned to Mississippi in 2003. She is survived by her daughter, Rita Vinopal, as well as two sisters, Gracie James, and Eveline Moore, a sister-in-law, Judy Steen, and a host of nieces, nephews, and other kin. Viewing hours will be Friday, February 15, from 1PM to 4PM, at Wright & Ferguson funeral home, Flowood. Services will be Saturday at 1pm at Pilgrim Branch M.B. Church.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Feb. 14, 2019
