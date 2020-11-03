Katie Oliver BrinsonKate Oliver Brinson ("Katie") went to be with her Lord on November 3, 2020. Katie was born on May 21, 1923, in Dossville, Mississippi, to Oscar and Eula Oliver. She attended Draughon's Business College in 1941, and it was during that time her family moved to Jackson. Katie began working in Jackson and joined a women's bowling team that travelled by bus to tournaments. It was during one of those bus trips that she met the love of her life, Jim Brinson, who was the driver of their bus. On April 21, 1949, Katie and Jim were married at First Baptist Church of Jackson. They were married for 49 years before Jim went to be with the Lord. They are now together again.Katie worked at Deposit Guaranty National Bank for 19 years. She was one of the team members who opened the South State Street Branch. She worked as a secretary for a number of years before taking time off to raise their children. She then went back as a teller at the Raymond-Terry Road branch. Katie was well-loved by all of her customers, who often brought her home-grown vegetables, homemade treats, and a menagerie of china animals which were displayed in her drive-through window.Katie and Jim raised their family at First Baptist Church of Jackson, where she was a member for 70 years. She taught the 2-year-old Sunday School for many years. After her husband died, Katie continued to volunteer at church. She was an active member of the Hope and Joy Sunday School Class. Every Monday morning, she met with other volunteers to count the tithes and offerings. Once they finished, she went downstairs to help the floral committee arrange the flowers from Sunday to take to members in hospitals, nursing homes, and assisted living facilities. Her next Monday stop was selling lunch tickets for the ladies' luncheon. On Wednesday nights, you would always find Katie selling tickets for prayer meeting supper and then attending prayer meeting. Thursdays were Reflections Senior Adult choir days where she helped serve as secretary. She volunteered until she was 94 ½ when she suffered a minor stroke and could no longer drive. She loved God, she loved First Baptist Church, she loved the many friends that she had there - and they loved her.Katie loved gardening and was a member of local garden clubs throughout her adult life. She also worked for a number of years as a volunteer at the Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson.Family was important to Katie and Jim. They were always supportive of Mike and Patsy in school, sports, and church activities. They took time every year for a family vacation, which was their time together away from everyone and everything. Katie adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and faithfully attended their events and activities throughout the years. She always looked forward to their calls and visits, especially in recent years. In their retirement, Katie and Jim continued to travel, especially loving to drive to the New England states every year to see the fall foliage. They truly had a special love relationship.Katie is survived by her son, Mike (Jeanne) Brinson, daughter Patsy (Doug) Parkin, four grandchildren and five great grandchildren, Matthew (Elizabeth) Brinson (Hayes, Caleb); Jenna (Nico) Jimeno (Faye, Sophia, Nico, Savannah); Lauren (Whit) Hawkins (Claire); and Robert (Alanna) Parkin; and nieces and nephews and their families. She was preceded in death by her brothers Coleman, Conrad, and Willard Oliver.Friends are invited to visitation with the family after 12:30 p.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020 until the hour of the service at 2:00 p.m. in the Sanctuary of First Baptist Church, 431 N. State St., Jackson, the Rev. Tom Washburn officiating. Masks and social distancing best practices are required. Interment will follow at Lakewood Memorial Park South.The family would like to thank Southern Homecare and offer special thanks to caregivers Sharon, Latoria, Phyllis, and Julia for their compassion, friendship, and skilled assistance, as well as Victor Smith and the entire staff at The Blake at Township.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Jackson, Reflections Choir, P. O. Box 250, Jackson, MS., 39205.