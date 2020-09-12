1/
Katrina Wooley Tanksley
1966 - 2020
Madison - Katrina Wooley Tanksley, 54, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020 at her home. Visitation will be at Ridgecrest Baptist Church on Monday, September 14, 2020 from 9:30 am until the 11:00 am funeral service. Burial will be in the Canton Cemetery. The family requests that the graveside service be private.

Katrina graduated from The University of Southern Mississippi in 1988. She worked at Jos A Bank for a number of years and was currently employed at First South Farm Credit. She was an avid sports fan who loved to watch her sons play baseball. She also enjoyed attending The U S Open Tennis Tournament in New York.

Survivors include: husband Lewis Martin Tanksley, Jr.; sons, Seth Tyler Tanksley and Eli Conner Tanksley; sister, Belinda Wooley; brother, Phillip Wooley; nephew, Christopher Wooley; and niece, Abbey Wooley.

Published in Clarion Ledger from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Ridgecrest Baptist Church
SEP
14
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Ridgecrest Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Breeland Funeral Home
3304 South Liberty Street
Canton, MS 39046
(601) 859-3661
