Clinton - Loud laughter and applause rattled Heaven when (Sarah) Kay King Valentine entered the stage there on July 24, 2019. Her parents, W. Hampton and Douglas E. King were on hand to greet her, as were the dear Harris cousins, Aunt Kay Crane, Chris Wilkes and others.
She leaves behind so many who loved her: her husband, Alec Valentine, to whom she gave 35 years of fulfilling marriage, her sister Casey Andrew, step-daughter Nacole Palmer, nephews David and Eric Andrew and niece Kari Yess, cousin Kina Drinkwater and sisters-in-law Rose Mary Ainsworth and Suzy Kolk. She was a great inspiration to Teresa, Patti and many young people. All loved and were loved by her, as were dear friends without number.
Kay was born August 6, 1944, in Jackson, MS. From a blessed childhood, she went on to become a top scholar at Murrah High School, a graduate of Wellesley College (all without studying, she swore), and a legal assistant in Jackson and Ridgeland, where she earned many friends and admirers. She lived in the Florida keys for a few years with her first husband, Joe Miklas, and she worked as a journalist in Miami. She drew attention by acting in and directing plays at Galloway Memorial United Methodist Church and singing "like an angel" in her beloved Chancel Choir, at times under the direction of Ken Roberts. She appeared at New Stage Theatre. Less known were her many acts of charity and kindness to friends and strangers alike.
Thanks go to the medical staffs at Univ. of Mississippi Medical Center and Select Specialty Hospital. A memorial service will be held at Galloway at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019, with visitation at 9 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to Galloway UMC or to someone less fortunate, or to a charity which attends to the least, the lonely. Kay would love that more.
Published in Clarion Ledger from July 28 to Aug. 2, 2019