Newton - Kay Lucas
On December 10, 2019 the angels sang and heaven's gates opened to welcome Kay Fulton Lucas into the Kingdom of God.
Kay is survived by Van, her husband of fifty-four years; sons Dr. Al Lucas II and Christina of Laurel, MS and Dr. Jon Lucas and Anne of Nashville, TN; daughter Leigh Gilliland and Chad of Oxford, MS; Grandchildren: Oskar Lucas, Charlie Gilliland, Ben Gilliland, Laurian Gilliland, Olivia Lucas, Jonathan Lucas, and Katherine Lucas; brother Danny Fulton and Teresa of Bruce, MS.
Anita Kay Fulton was born July 1, 1944 to Juanita and D.M. (Doc) Fulton in Philadelphia, MS. Her entrance into the world was the first of many effortless entrances affecting the lives of all who have been blessed to know her. She graduated from Philadelphia High School then attended East Central Junior College. Full of elegance and charm, this beauty captivated her co-eds and was selected as a Cheerleader, Campus Favorite and was crowned ECJC Homecoming Queen of 1964. She attended Mississippi College for Women where she was a member of the Troubadour Club. At ECJC, a handsome football player met a beautiful cheerleader. A strategic play was set in motion, as Van convinced Kay to marry him on June 20, 1965. All who know Van and Kay would say that was the best move he ever made!
Family was always her priority. As her children grew older she became more active in her community. She volunteered at Newton Elementary and Newton High School, as well as a Cub Scout Leader. She happily attended countless sporting events of her children and grandchildren. She happily supported Van's love for Ole Miss football, attending every home game for decades!
An active Newton United Methodist Church member, she served in many capacities: Director of youth group, Food and Hospitality Team, and multiple committees, including most recently The Board of Trustees. She also thoroughly enjoyed playing in the church's bell choir…affectionately known in inner circles as "The Ding-a-Lings!"
From 1994-1999 she served as the Executive Director of the Newton Chamber of Commerce. Extending her charm onto the lives of her community, she was named "Newton's Outstanding Woman of the Year" in 1997. Her children believe she should hold this title in perpetuity, especially since they did not attend the ceremony. In typical Kay Lucas fashion, she never informed them she received this honor. (Thankful for old clippings found in the bottom buffet drawer in the dining room.)
Kay's faith came first, which fully equipped her to be the rock and steel magnolia of the Lucas family. She loved her friends and she had many…from the "bridge girls" to "her girls". She loved coffee in the morning. She loved coffee in the afternoon. She loved coffee at night. She loved designer shoes, pink lipstick, and smelled of Halston and Chanel. She had the most beautiful head of hair one has ever seen. She never met a stranger and she treated everyone as if they were important. She never told a crude joke. She never pumped gas. She loved to laugh, especially with her husband and children around the table, most meals lasting hours! She was elegant. She was warm. She was happy. She was kind. She was beloved.
To a life well-lived, indeed. Welcome home, Kay Lucas.
Visitation will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 10:30 AM until 1:00 PM at the Newton United Methodist Church. Funeral Services will at 1:00 PM at the church. Burial will be in Newton County Memorial Gardens. Rev. Gary Howse will officiate. Newton County Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. (601) 635-3200
Pallbearers will be John Woolley, Richard Thoms, Brad Carter, David Carter, Warren Willis, Don Vares, Robert Logan, and Mitchell Thomas.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019