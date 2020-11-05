Kelly Patricia Thornell Langford



Lena - Kelly Patricia Thornell Langford, of Lena, MS passed away on November 3,



2020 in her home after a long battle with melanoma. She was the wife of David Langford, and mother of Jack O'Brien Langford.



Kelly was born in New Orleans, LA, on May 16, 1966, to Warren and Jacquelyn Sullivan Thornell. She attended Kehoe-France Day School and graduated from St. Mary's Dominican High school, where she was a Dominican Deb, and a member of the Choir. She went on to attend Mississippi State University, where she was a Chi Omega and graduated with a BA in Music Education. She taught elementary music for 30 years, first at McLaurin Elementary in Star, followed by Forrest Elementary, and Morton Elementary . She entertained family with stories of her years as a teacher and school bus driver. She had a love for working with children but especially loved being a mother to her son Jack. After retiring from MS schools, she began teaching at the Choctaw elementary school at Conehatta. Many people have been blessed by Kelly's beautiful voice in worship. She spread joy and laughter wherever she went. Even when she was hospitalized at St. Dominic Hospital, and MD Anderson, she knew her caretakers and entertained them with her joyful spirit.



Kelly is survived by her husband David, her son Jack, and her mother Jacquelyn Thornell. She is also survived by her three sisters, Ellen Turner (husband Mark), Maureen Grondin (husband Greg) and Kathleen Engels (husband Nate) along with many cousins, nephews, nieces and in-laws. She was predeceased by her father, George Warren Thornell, and grandparents, Fred (Jack) and Celeste (Tiny) Sullivan, and Grover and Hazel Thornell.



There will be a public drive-by visitation on Saturday, Nov. 7, at Carthage UMC from 10:45 - 11:45. A public graveside service at approximately 2:00, will be at Contrell Cemetery. We invite you to join us by live stream at Noon for Private Service on Carthage UMC Facebook page or Morton UMC Facebook page.



In lieu of flowers you may wish to make a gift to Carthage UMC Children's Fund, Lena UMC Memorial Fund, or the Conehatta School Hospitality Fund.









