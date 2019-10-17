|
|
Ken Looper
Jackson - Ken Looper, 92, of Jackson, MS passed away on October 16, 2019 at his home. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 1 until 2 pm with a chapel funeral service to follow at Parkway Funeral Home in Ridgeland. Interment will follow in the adjoining cemetery.
Ken was born November 14, 1926 in Cleburne, TX to A.Z. and Flora Ethel Rone Looper. He graduated high school from Cleburne High School and attended Rice University for 2 years where he played football. He left Rice University to serve his country in the US Navy. After his time in the military, he graduated from Texas Christian University. One of his favorite past times was playing golf and attended Christ United Methodist Church. Ken worked in the poultry and egg industry for almost 60 years.
For over 34 years, his grandchildren affectionately called him "Chickenman".
Survivors include his son, Ken Looper, II and wife Sallie A.W. Looper; 2 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; 3 step-children; and several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019