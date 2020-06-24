Kendra "Pooh" Claiborne
1979 - 2020
Kendra "Pooh" Claiborne

Byram - Kendra "Pooh" Claiborne, daughter of Mrs. Pearl Claiborne and the late Phillip Claiborne of Jackson, MS, was born July 06, 1979. She was called home to be with the Lord on June 19, 2020. Prior to illness, Kendra worked for Jackson Public Schools as a Speech Pathologist.

Kendra is survived by her mother and two siblings, Tawanza Claiborne Domino (David) and Christopher Claiborne.

Visitation is Friday, June 26, 2020, from 3 - 6 p.m. at Lakeover Funeral Home, 1525 Beasley Rd., Jackson, MS, followed by a private graveside service on Saturday, June 27, 2020.




Published in Clarion Ledger from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Lakeover Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Lakeover Funeral Home
1525 Beasley Road
Jackson, MS 39206
(601) 362-0162
