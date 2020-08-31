1/1
Kenneth Harbour
Kenneth Harbour

Madison - Kenneth Eugene Harbour was born on February 14, 1930. He was born in Centralia, Illinois to Hubert and Goldie Harbour. He died on August 22, 2020 at the age of 90 at St. Dominic's Hospital in Jackson, MS. He is preceded in death by his son, Ken Harbour Jr., and his brother, Gale Harbour.

He moved to Coffeeville, MS in 1943 at the age of 13. After graduating high school, he joined the United States Marine Corps. He served from 1948 to 1952 assigned to a parts division in a motor transport company. This experience helped him enter the parts business, a business he was in until he retired in 2000.

He worked for four years at England Motor Company, a Ford dealer in Greenville, MS. During this time, he met and married Rowena Sessums in 1956. They moved to Coffeeville in 1957 where he spent the next nine years at Allen Chevrolet in Grenada, MS.

In 1966, Kenneth moved his family to Jackson, MS to become the parts manager for Blackwell Chevrolet. Over the next 33 years, his leadership was instrumental in the developments and innovations that built Blackwell Chevrolet into the third largest General Motors parts wholesaler in the nation. He enjoyed spending time at his farm in Coffeeville, MS, which he named, "Smiling Hill Farm," inspired by the novel of the same name by Miriam E. Mason.

Kenneth is survived by his wife, Rowena, his sister Lavonne Overby, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Private service for the family was held at Harbour Cemetery in Coffeeville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Harbour Cemetery, 170 County Road 266, Coffeeville, MS 38922 or a charity of personal choice.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mckibbenandguinn.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McKibben and Guinn Funeral Service in Grenada, (662-307-2694).






Published in Clarion Ledger from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MCKIBBEN & GUINN FUNERAL SERVICE - Grenada
4817 Commerce St.
Grenada, MS 38901
(662) 307-2694
August 24, 2020
Ken Harbour was the best mentor a person could have ever ask for, he was hard but fair. He once told me the only way he would teach me to drive the forklift was if they shut down I-55!
We will miss him dearly. Ms Harbour we love and pray for you. We are always here for you.

Darlene & Hal Johnson
Darlene Johnson
Teacher
