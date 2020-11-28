Dr. Kenneth Irvin Cronin
Clinton - Dr. Kenneth Irvin Cronin, 72, was called to his heavenly home on November 24, 2020 after experiencing complications of Covid 19.
An Open Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 28, from 10:00 until 12:00 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 1301 Pinehaven Drive, Clinton, Mississippi.
All friends and family are welcome.
Ken, a native Clintonian, was born on April 19, 1948 and welcomed into this mortal life as the firstborn child of Irvin H. and Dolores Gibson Cronin.
Ken, a treasured husband, father of four, loving "Papa" to sixteen grandchildren, and devoted son, brother, and uncle will be sorely missed in his departing this life so suddenly and unexpectedly.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Dolores Gibson Cronin, and his brother, Michael Glenn Cronin.
Ken is survived by his cherished wife of 51 years, Sue Patterson Cronin; his sons, Gregory K. "Greg" Cronin (Kimberly) of Clinton, MS; Kevin H. Cronin (Kaci) of Clinton, MS; Brian P. Cronin (Kristy) of Nashville, TN; and his daughter, Jennifer Cronin Orme (Kirby) of Clinton, MS; sixteen grandchildren, Ashley, Alyssa, Andrew, and Addison Cronin; Eli, Lillian "Lily", and Grayson Orme; Shea, Mylee, Liam, Tierney, Maelin, and Kennilee Cronin; Cole Clark, Ava Grace, and Camden Cronin.
Ken is also survived by his father, Dr. Irvin H. "Doc" Cronin of Clinton, MS; his siblings, George P. "Pat" Cronin (Teresa) of Clinton, MS; Cathy Cronin Coughlin (John) of Clinton, MS; Carol Cronin Ray (Rob) of North Ogden, UT and Jeffrey H. "Jeff" Cronin (Kristel) of Colorado Springs, CO.
To view full obituary please visit: www.wrightferguson.com