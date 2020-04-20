Services
Graveside service
Saturday, May 2, 2020
12:00 PM
Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery
191 US-80
Vicksburg, MS
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth McNeece
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth L. McNeece


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth L. McNeece Obituary
Kenneth L. McNeece

Kenneth L. McNeece, age 75, departed to be with the Lord on April 15, 2020. He was born on August 5, 1944 to G.L. McNeece and Thelma McNeece in Burns Mississippi. He formerly resided in the Jackson, Mississippi area for many years and spent his retirement in the Arizona area.

He is survived by his sons, Jason (Darcy) McNeece of Surprise Arizona, Kevin (Kristi) McNeece of Mobile, Alabama, and his seven grandchildren.

In lieu of the current situation, a graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 12:00p.m. at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery (191 US-80, Vicksburg, Mississippi, 39180). Glenwood Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -