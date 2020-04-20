|
Kenneth L. McNeece
Kenneth L. McNeece, age 75, departed to be with the Lord on April 15, 2020. He was born on August 5, 1944 to G.L. McNeece and Thelma McNeece in Burns Mississippi. He formerly resided in the Jackson, Mississippi area for many years and spent his retirement in the Arizona area.
He is survived by his sons, Jason (Darcy) McNeece of Surprise Arizona, Kevin (Kristi) McNeece of Mobile, Alabama, and his seven grandchildren.
In lieu of the current situation, a graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 12:00p.m. at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery (191 US-80, Vicksburg, Mississippi, 39180). Glenwood Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020