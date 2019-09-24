|
Kenneth Lamar Saucier
Brandon - Kenneth Lamar Saucier passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at his home in Brandon, Mississippi in the company of his loving wife. He was 85.
Ken was born in Gulfport, Mississippi on August 8, 1934. He was the son of the late Lamar and Blanche Etheridge Saucier, and was the older brother of twin siblings Gordon and Marion Saucier. Ken graduated from Gulfport High School, and obtained a B.S. in Civil Engineering from Mississippi State University in 1956. After completing service at the U.S. Army's Aberdeen Proving Ground, Ken began a 35-year career as a research engineer with the U.S. Army Waterways Experiment Station in Vicksburg, Mississippi. During this time, he was recognized for special expertise in high-strength concretes and roller-compacted concretes and was named Chief of the Concrete Technology Division of the Structures Laboratory. Ken obtained an M.S. in Engineering Management from Vanderbilt University in 1971.
At the outset of his career, Ken had the good fortune of meeting his future wife, Ann Grisham Saucier. The couple were married in October 1964 and enjoyed a loving relationship until his passing. Ann and Ken met the challenges of each day together, and enjoyed the fruits of these labors in the lives of their children and grandchildren, and in their many travels together around the world.
To those who knew him, Ken was a thoughtful, patient man and a calming influence, with a dry sense of humor and an appreciation for playful poetry. To his family, he was a compassionate and caring husband and father, wise counselor, consummate provider, and a consistent source of quiet strength. His considerate nature was respected among the many fine colleagues with whom he was privileged to work each day in Vicksburg and across the globe. Ken was recognized as a Fellow of the American Concrete Institute and served as Chair of several technical committees of the American Society for Testing and Materials. Ken was also an active member of Alta Woods UMC for much of his life, supporting the activities of the Fellowship Class and frequently serving as a chaperone for the church's youth fellowship groups. As a retiree, Ken enjoyed working as a volunteer at River Oaks Hospital. After a bout with West Nile Fever in 2004, Ken became an active participant in West Nile research and support groups in the Jackson, Mississippi area.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Marion and Gordon. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Ann Grisham Saucier, of Brandon; daughter, Cheryl Lyn Kohler (David), of Nashville; son, Christopher Lamar Saucier (Dawn), of Johnson City, TN; grandchildren: Victoria Lyn Kohler, Brennan Lyle Saucier, Rachel Christian Saucier, and Anna Kate Saucier; and a host of other relatives and friends. The family is sincerely grateful to Ms. Vanessa Fowler for her dedicated, gentle, and loving care of Mr. Saucier and his family during the latter years of his life.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 24 at Sebrell Funeral Home in Ridgeland. Services will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 25 at St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 400 Grants Ferry Rd. in Brandon, with Rev. Warren Coile and Rev. Chris Cumbest officiating. Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service. Interment will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 26 in Oak Grove Cemetery in Iuka, MS.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to one of the following programs: The Mosquito Illness Alliance, 140 Magnolia Ridge Road, Florence, MS 39073 (www.mosquitoillnessalliance.org); or Music Programs at St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 400 Grants Ferry Road, Brandon, MS 39047 (www.saintmarksum.org).
Published in Clarion Ledger on Sept. 24, 2019