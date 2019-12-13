|
|
Kenneth Lee Raymond
Madison - Kenneth Lee Raymond, The Piano Man
Ken was born in Denver, Colorado on January 26th, 1951 to Jay and Sally Raymond. After graduating high school, Ken pursued his love of music at Julliard and the Manhattan School of Music. Most importantly, Ken asked Jesus Christ to be his Lord and Savior in October of 1975. It was this relationship with the Lord that gave Ken peace, joy, and a servant's heart throughout the remainder of his earthly life.
In April of 1981, Ken married the love of his life, Tricia. After working as a Biomedical Engineer at Mississippi Methodist Rehabilitation Center, Ken once again pursued his passion for music by becoming The Piano Man and offering piano tuning, repair, and moving services. Through his skill and ability, Ken filled churches and homes with joyous and comforting sound.
Ken is survived by Tricia, his wife of 38 years; children Arlo (Sarah), Stephanie (Nicholas Holtz), Michael (Vicky), Theresa (Nathan Coumbe), and Laura; grandsons, Jurian, Leander, and Oliver; in addition to his brother Don (Joanne) and sister Jodee (Gary Kring). He is preceded in death by his mother, Sarah "Sally" nee Hill, father, Jay, and brother, Ben.
Visitation will be Friday, December 13th from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Natchez Trace Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be Saturday, December 14th from 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Madison.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be mailed to The RyanMan Foundation, 102 Aulenbrock Drive, Canton, MS 39046.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Dec. 13, 2019