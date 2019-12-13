Services
Natchez Trace Funeral Home Cemetery & Crematory
759 Hwy 51
Madison, MS 39110
(601) 898-8565
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Natchez Trace Funeral Home
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Madison
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Raymond
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Lee Raymond


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Lee Raymond Obituary
Kenneth Lee Raymond

Madison - Kenneth Lee Raymond, The Piano Man

Ken was born in Denver, Colorado on January 26th, 1951 to Jay and Sally Raymond. After graduating high school, Ken pursued his love of music at Julliard and the Manhattan School of Music. Most importantly, Ken asked Jesus Christ to be his Lord and Savior in October of 1975. It was this relationship with the Lord that gave Ken peace, joy, and a servant's heart throughout the remainder of his earthly life.

In April of 1981, Ken married the love of his life, Tricia. After working as a Biomedical Engineer at Mississippi Methodist Rehabilitation Center, Ken once again pursued his passion for music by becoming The Piano Man and offering piano tuning, repair, and moving services. Through his skill and ability, Ken filled churches and homes with joyous and comforting sound.

Ken is survived by Tricia, his wife of 38 years; children Arlo (Sarah), Stephanie (Nicholas Holtz), Michael (Vicky), Theresa (Nathan Coumbe), and Laura; grandsons, Jurian, Leander, and Oliver; in addition to his brother Don (Joanne) and sister Jodee (Gary Kring). He is preceded in death by his mother, Sarah "Sally" nee Hill, father, Jay, and brother, Ben.

Visitation will be Friday, December 13th from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Natchez Trace Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be Saturday, December 14th from 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Madison.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be mailed to The RyanMan Foundation, 102 Aulenbrock Drive, Canton, MS 39046.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -